EUR/USD sees steady gains amidst USD weakness, approaches multi-month highs

- The EUR/USD trading near the 1.0960 level with moderate gains on the day, steering towards highs since August.
- Before the European Parliament, Christine Lagarde sounded somewhat hawkish.
- No relevant reports other than minor housing data figures were seen during the session.
In Monday's trading session, the EUR/USD pair is staging a climb, confidently edging northwards and flirting with multi-month highs near the 1.0960 area. The catalyst behind this positive momentum is the USD trading vulnerable while the Euro got a boost after Lagarde’s hawkish words. On the data front, the US reported minor housing data, which saw New Home Sales from October from the US coming in lower than expected but didn’t trigger any significant reaction on the pair.
On the Euro front, during her address at the European Parliament, Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), cautioned that headline inflation could experience a slight increase in the near future. Lagarde also noted that economic growth is expected to remain weak. In addition, he didn’t give any clues on how long the bank will maintain rates at a restrictive level or a time frame of when it will cut rates.
For the rest of the week, the highlights of the pair will be on Thursday when Eurostat will release the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from the Euro area and the US will report the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE) from October, the Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred’s gauge of inflation. In that sense, both inflation figures will likely shape the expectations of the ECB and the Fed, impacting the short-term trajectory of the pair.
EUR/USD levels to watch
The daily chart's technical indicators exhibit bullish signals but flash reversal warnings. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing overbought levels - signalling a potentially temporary overheat in the buying momentum. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) demonstrates rising green bars, highlighting an underlying buying enthusiasm.
Despite the short-term outlook in which the bulls may consolidate gains, the pair resides above the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicating that buyers continue to dominate price action on a broader scale.
Support Levels: 1.0900, 1.0850, 1.0800.
Resistance Levels: 1.0965, 1.1000, 1.1050.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0954
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0768
|Daily SMA50
|1.0654
|Daily SMA100
|1.0792
|Daily SMA200
|1.0811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0949
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0895
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0965
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0852
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0964
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0983
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
