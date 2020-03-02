EUR/USD: Risk recovery could weigh over the common currency

- EUR/USD could be offered amid risk recovery in the financial markets.
- Speculation about coordinated easing by the major central banks has put a bid under the risk assets.
- Euro drew haven bids during last week's sell-off.
EUR/USD may come under pressure as the risk sentiment is looking to stabilize on speculation about coordinated policy action by major central banks
Coordinated easing
Bill Nelson, chief economist at a US bank lobby and a former Federal Reserve (Fed) insider, said on Sunday that major central banks may deliver a coordinated global interest rate cut on Wednesday, similar to the one executed at the height of the crisis in October 2008 by the Fed and five other central banks.
Further, the Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda was out on the wires in Asia stating that the central bank will take necessary steps to stabilize markets jolted by the coronavirus outbreak. Kuroda's comments bolstered expectations for coordinated easing, helping the stock markets regain some poise, despite the weaker-than-expected China Caixin manufacturing PMI number.
At press time, major indices like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi, are flashing green. These indices were reporting over 1% losses in early Asia. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite is also up more than 1%, while the futures on the futures on the S&P 500 are currently adding 0.5%.
It's worth noting that the market thinks the Fed would cut rates by 25 basis points in March and deliver another cut in April. The Reserve Bank of Australia is also expected to do the same.
The risk recovery could continue in Europe on dovish central bank expectations. As a result, the single currency may run into offers. After all, the EUR found haven bids and EUR/USD rose from 1.0805 to 1.1054 during last week's risk-off moves in the global equities.
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1049, having hit a high of 1.1074 in Asia. On the data front, Germany will release the final Markit Manufacturing PMI for February at 08:55 GMT. That will be followed by the Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI for February. Across the pond, the US will release the ISM Manufacturing PMI (Feb) at 15:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1053
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0907
|Daily SMA50
|1.1031
|Daily SMA100
|1.1056
|Daily SMA200
|1.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1053
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0951
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1179
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
