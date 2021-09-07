EUR/USD retreats to 1.1850 area on renewed USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD turned south during the American trading hours.
  • US Dollar Index extends recovery to 92.50 area.
  • Rising US Treasury bond yields provide a boost to USD on Tuesday.

The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways a little below 1.1900 but lost its traction during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was down 0.18% on a daily basis at 1.1847.

DXY continues to erase Friday's losses

The renewed USD strength on Tuesday seems to be forcing EUR/USD pair to edge lower. The US Dollar Index, which suffered heavy losses on disappointing August jobs report on Friday, extended its rebound and was last seen rising 0.3% at 92.84.

In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the sharp increase witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be helping the greenback find demand.

Earlier in the day, the data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew by 2.2% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter. Although this reading was much better than the market expectation for a contraction of 0.6%, the shared currency struggled to capitalize on it. On a negative note, the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment for the eurozone declined to 31.1 in September from 42.7 in August and fell short of analysts' estimate of 52.2.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its policy decisions. Previewing the ECB event's potential impact on EUR/USD, "we expect the ECB to announce a reduced pace of Q4 PEPP purchases, partly reflecting easier financial conditions," noted TD Securities analysts. “This backdrop should reinforce the recent bottom in the EUR/USD, indicating that we're likely to revisit 1.20 rather than 1.15 in the months ahead.”

EUR/USD set to revisit the 1.20 level – TDS.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1846
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.1871
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1773
Daily SMA50 1.1805
Daily SMA100 1.195
Daily SMA200 1.2004
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1886
Previous Daily Low 1.1856
Previous Weekly High 1.1909
Previous Weekly Low 1.1783
Previous Monthly High 1.19
Previous Monthly Low 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1875
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1856
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.184
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1825
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1886
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1902
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1917

 

 

EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850

EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850

The EUR/USD pair finally gave up to resurgent dollar’s demand, although losses are moderate, as it currently trades around 1.1850. Soft German ZEW Survey and resurgent US government bond yields weigh on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand

GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand

The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure, down to the 1.3780 region as demand for the greenback gathers pace. Hawkish comments from BOE’s Saunders were ignored, despite hinting at tapering.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support

XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support

Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.

Gold News

Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter

Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter

Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.

Read more

Apple breaks out, so where next?

Apple breaks out, so where next?

AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.

Read more

