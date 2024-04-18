EUR/USD retreats to 1.0645 lows following dovish comments from ECB members

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • Euro recovery fails ahead of 1.0700 and ECB policymakers point to a June rate cut.
  • In the US, strong employment levels and some hawkish comments by Fed’s Williams have provided a fresh boost to the USD.
  • The EUR/USD remains vulnerable, dangerously close to the mid-term low at 1.0600.

The Euro recovery has been capped a few pips shy of the 1.0700 area, and the pair pulled lower on Thursday, to hit intra-day lows at 1.0645. The dovish comments by ECB policymakers and strong US data endorsing the Fed’s “higher for longer” outlook have weighed the common currency.

Earlier today ECB’s Vice-President Francoise Villeroy, affirmed that, barring a major surprise the bank will cut rates in June. These words have been echoed by the Governor of the Austrian central bank and notorious hawk, Robert Holzmann.

US data confirms the strong economic outlook

In the US, macroeconomic data has endorsed the picture of a strong economy with a tight labour market. Jobless claims remain steady at relatively low levels while a manufacturing activity gauge has reached its best reading in two years.

Beyond that, the New York Fed President, John Williams has reiterated that there is not an urgency to lower interest rates, which has sent US yields and the US Dollar up from intra-day lows.

The near-term bias remains neutral, with the pair unable to put a significant distance from five-month lows. 1.0700 is the immediate resistance, followed by 1.0730 and 1.0755. Support levels are 1.0605 and 1.0553.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0656
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.0673
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0776
Daily SMA50 1.0816
Daily SMA100 1.0857
Daily SMA200 1.0824
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.068
Previous Daily Low 1.0606
Previous Weekly High 1.0885
Previous Weekly Low 1.0622
Previous Monthly High 1.0981
Previous Monthly Low 1.0768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0652
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0634
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0626
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0579
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0552
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0727
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0773

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 after US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 after US data

EUR/USD retreats from session highs but manages to hold above 1.0650 in the early American session. Upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US helps the US Dollar find a foothold and limits the pair's upside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2450 on modest USD rebound

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2450 on modest USD rebound

GBP/USD edges lower in the second half of the day and trades at around 1.2450. Better-than-expected Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index data from the US provides a support to the USD and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.

GBP/USD News

Gold is closely monitoring geopolitics

Gold is closely monitoring geopolitics

Gold trades in positive territory above $2,380 on Thursday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady following upbeat US data, XAU/USD continues to stretch higher on growing fears over a deepening conflict in the Middle East.

Gold News

Ripple faces significant correction as former SEC litigator says lawsuit could make it to Supreme Court

Ripple faces significant correction as former SEC litigator says lawsuit could make it to Supreme Court

Ripple (XRP) price hovers below the key $0.50 level on Thursday after failing at another attempt to break and close above the resistance for the fourth day in a row. 

Read more

Have we seen the extent of the Fed rate repricing?

Have we seen the extent of the Fed rate repricing?

Markets have been mostly consolidating recent moves into Thursday. We’ve seen some profit taking on Dollar longs and renewed demand for US equities into the dip. Whether or not this holds up is a completely different story.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures