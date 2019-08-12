EUR/USD resilient despite the spike in Italy-German yield spread

- Upside in EUR/USD could be capped by Italian uncertainty and the sharp rise in Italy-German yield spread.
- EUR/USD could still eke out moderate gains on fears of FX intervention by President Trump.
EUR/USD eked out moderate gains on Friday despite the big rise in the Itlay-German yield differential and remains bid above 1.12 ahead of the London open.
Italy-German yield spread jumps on political uncertainty
Italy's far-right interior minister called for snap elections last week. The resulting political uncertainty saw Italy's 10-year government bond yield rise by more than 45 basis points in the last two trading days.
Notably, the spread between the 10-year Italian and German government bond yield jumped 29 basis points on Friday.
The yield differential may continue to rise in the EUR-negative manner today, possibly capping the upside in EUR/USD around 1.1250.
The pair, however, may still be able to carve out moderate gain the way it did on Friday, courtesy of growing speculation that China's decision to allow the Yuan to depreciate beyond 7 per US Dollar might force President Trump to go down the road of FX intervention.
"The sword of Damocles of interventions is hanging over the dollar," according to Commerzbank.
As far as technical charts are concerned, the outlook remains neutral with the pair trapped in a pennant pattern, as discussed earlier today. A pennant breakout, if confirmed, could accelerate the recovery rally from recent lows below 1.1030.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1208
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1176
|Daily SMA50
|1.124
|Daily SMA100
|1.1226
|Daily SMA200
|1.1297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1224
|Previous Daily Low
|1.118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1251
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1179
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1135
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1267
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bears await major trade/UK political news to break below 1.2000
GBP/USD refrains from breaking the 1.2000 mark amid lack of major clues. Brexit headlines keep increasing odds of a no-deal exit with the latest ones coming from Ireland. UK politicians secretly plot against PM Johnson’s position in the case of a no-confidence vote failure.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496
With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia. The US and China keep denigrating each other for failed trade relations.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.