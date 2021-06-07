EUR/USD remains calm below 1.2200 amid softer USD, German data eyed

EUR/USD stays muted on Monday in the Asian trading hours.

US dollar remains subdued after downbeat Job data.

The euro fails to lock in gains, ECB eyed later in the week.

The EUR/USD pair trades with minute losses on the first day of the fresh trading week. The pair moves in a very narrow range of 15-pips with no meaningful traction.

At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 0.01%, down 0.02% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its rival, trades at 90.12 with 0.41% losses for the day. The greenback came under selling pressure on Friday after a softer than expected US job data was reported for the second straight month.

The job data showed US NonFarm Payrolls came at 559K in May and missed the market expectations by nearly 90k. Investors digested the data and it seemed inflation worries had cooled down, as the market felt that data was not encouraging to cause a shift in the Fed’s current monetary policy stance. This, in turn, weighed on the US dollar's demand.

In the meantime, US Treasury Secretary Jenet Yellen said on the weekend that US President Joe Biden should push forward with his $4 trillion spending plans even if it means higher inflation and interest rates. The greenback found some support near the lower levels following the comments.

However, the shared currency could not benefit much from the USD weakness. The Eurozone Retail Sales dropped more than expected in April. The European Central Bank (ECB) hinted it might follow the US Federal Reserve’s lead and will reduce its corporate bond purchases.

As for now, investors are keeping their eye on German Factory Orders, in the wake of a light US economic calendar.

EUR/USD additional Levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.2166 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.2167 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2177 Daily SMA50 1.2049 Daily SMA100 1.2041 Daily SMA200 1.1985 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2186 Previous Daily Low 1.2104 Previous Weekly High 1.2254 Previous Weekly Low 1.2104 Previous Monthly High 1.2266 Previous Monthly Low 1.1986 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2155 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2135 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2119 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.207 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2037 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.22 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2234 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2282



