EUR/USD refreshes session tops, around 1.2135-40 amid notable USD supply

- A combination of supporting factors assisted EUR/USD to gain strong traction on Tuesday.
- The upbeat market mood prompted some USD profit-taking ahead of Yellen’s testimony.
- Upbeat ZEW economic survey results provided an additional boost to the shared currency.
The EUR/USD pair extended its steady intraday upward movement and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2135-40 region during the mid-European session.
The pair built on the previous session's bounce from seven-week lows, around mid-1.2000s and gained some strong positive traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The momentum was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling and got an additional boost from better-than-expected German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index.
The prevalent upbeat market mood – as depicted by a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets – was seen as one of the key factors undermining the safe-haven greenback. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and hopes for more aggressive US fiscal spending under Joe Biden's presidency.
The USD pullback could further be attributed to some profit-taking ahead US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee later this Tuesday. Reports indicated that Yellen will urge lawmakers to act big to a protracted downturn and also outline the need for the proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
The buying interest around the shared currency picked up pace following the release of upbeat ZEW survey results. In fact, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index jumped to 61.8 in January as compared to 60.0 expected and 55.0 previous. Adding to this, the gauge for the broader Eurozone unexpectedly improved to 58.3 during the reported month as against 45.5 anticipated.
Meanwhile, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, along with expectations of a larger government borrowing pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher across the board. This might help limit further losses for the greenback. Bulls might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision on Thursday.
Hence, it will now be interesting to see if the EUR/USD pair is able to capitalize on the move or meets with some supply at higher levels. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2127
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.2077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2205
|Daily SMA50
|1.2087
|Daily SMA100
|1.1931
|Daily SMA200
|1.1617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2054
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2074
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2024
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2091
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
