- EUR/USD falls below 1.08 after upbeat US Services PMI reading.
- Earlier this Monday, preliminary PMI data for March from Germany, France and the overall Eurozone comes in mixed.
- Markets brace for comments from US President Trump as another cabinet meeting is called for on Monday.
The EUR/USD dips lower and snaps 1.08 after the March preliminary United States (US) Purchase Manager's Index (PMI) reading came in stronger on the Services sector than expected. Overall, the pair is expected to stay around 1.08 for now after United States (US) officials commented on Monday that the upcoming reciprocal tariffs will rather be targeted by sector and country, not at all simply broad-based as US President Donald Trump had originally announced.
Meanwhile, on the economic data front, the preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for March is being released on Monday. In the old continent, S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) PMIs have been upbeat in France, beating estimates and February's readings in both the manufacturing and services sectors, but they still signal contraction. Meanwhile, results for Germany and the overall Eurozone have been mixed. The US PMI reading was an upbeat surprise for the Services sector while the Manufacturing sector fell into contraction.
Daily digest market movers: Another week full of headlines
- European PMI data has already been released:
- For France, upbeat numbers with the Services component coming in at 46.6, beating the 46.3 expected and the previous reading of 45.3. The Manufacturing sector component jumped to 48.9, coming from 45.8 in February and beating the 46.2 expected.
- In Germany, the Services sector reading fell to 50.2, missing the 51.4 estimate and below the previous 51.1. The Manufacturing component popped to 48.3, beating the previous 46.5 and above the consensus of 47.7.
- In the overall Eurozone, Services PMI decreased to 50.4 from 50.6 previously, falling below the 51.0 expected. However, the Manufacturing reading accelerated to 48.7 from 47.6 in February, beating the 48.0 expected.
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February came in as a surprise 0.18, beating the previous -0.03 which got revised even to -0.08.
- The US preliminary PMI data for March by S&P Global came in as a mixed surprise. The Services PMI jumped to 54.3, beating the 51.2 consensus, coming from 51.0. Manufacturing fell in contraction to 49.8, missing the 51.9 estimate and from 52.7.
- At 19:10 GMT, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Michael Barr will speak in a moderated discussion on small business lending at an event hosted at Advancing Innovation and Fairness in Small Business Finance, Washington, D.C.
- Equities are mixed with European equities flat while US equities are rallying over 1% higher.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool projects a 85.1% chance for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates unchanged in the May meeting while there is a slim 14.9% chance for a rate cut.
- The US 10-year yield trades around 4.32% and is looking for direction after the steep correction from last week.
Technical Analysis: Stuck in the middle
The EUR/USD pair is stuck in a very tight range on the weekly chart. The fact that EUR/USD closed below the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0854 last week means that a return to 1.10 is not in the cards immediately. On the other hand, the support from the 100-week SMA at 1.0782 and the 55-week SMA at 1.0740 reveal that a turnaround to 1.05 is not set to materialize quickly either.
On the upside, 1.1000 is the key level to look out for. Once that level is breached, the pair enters the famous 1.1000-1.1500 range, where it often tends to stay for quite some time. First, of course, the 200-week SMA at 1.0854 needs to be reclaimed.
On the downside, the support from the 100-week SMA at 1.0782 and the 55-week SMA at 1.0740 should be enough to support any selling pressure EUR/USD might face. In case it does not hold, 1.0667 and 1.06 are the next targets to the downside.
EUR/USD: Weekly Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.0800 on mixed US PMIs
Decent gains in the Greenback following mixed advanced US PMI data maintain the risk complex under pressure and motivates EUR/USD to challenge the key contention area near 1.0800 on Monday.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains in the low-1.2900s on US data
GBP/USD now gives away part of the initial bull run and returns to the 1.2920 zone in reponse to a firmer tone in the US Dollar in the wake of the release of preliminary PMI readings.
Gold remains side lined below $3,030
Gold prices gyrate around the $3,030 zone per troy ounce on the back of acceptable gains in the Greenback, mixed US data releases and developments around geopolitics and US tariffs.
Dogecoin remains brand leader in meme coins – Fei Chen, Founder and CEO of Intellectia AI
Dogecoin open interest plunged to a near four-month low in mid-March before beginning a slow recovery. Mr. Fei Chen, founder and CEO of Intellectia AI, shared his thoughts on Dogecoin, a potential DOGE ETF, and the likelihood of DOGE inclusion in a US Strategic Crypto Reserve in an interview.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.