EUR/USD reclaims 1.0900 as Greenback plummets on rising Fed rate cut hopes

EUR/USD climbed into a five-week peak amid broad-market Greenback selling.

US PPI inflation rose faster than expected in June, but investors pin hopes on rate cuts.

ECB rate cut looms ahead next week, US Retail Sales due next Tuesday.

Broad-market hopes for an accelerated pace of rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) reached a fever pitch on Friday despite a notable upswing in US Producer Price Index (PPI) wholesale inflation. The Fiber extended into a third straight week of gains as investor risk appetite gets pinned to the ceiling.

Forecasting the Coming Week: Fed rate cut bets and the ECB should rule the sentiment

June’s core Producer Price Index (PPI) for wholesale inflation in the US rose to 3.0% YoY, surpassing the expected 2.5%. The previous period's figure was adjusted upward to 2.6% from the initial 2.3%. Despite the notable increase in producer-level inflation, market focus has shifted to the earlier decrease in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, raising expectations for a rate cut.

The CME's FedWatch tool indicates a significant likelihood of a quarter-point rate cut at the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting on September 18. Rate traders are currently factoring in at least three rate cuts by 2024, more than the one or two cuts projected by the Fed by December.

In other US economic data released on Friday, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index survey dropped to a seven-month low of 66.0, falling short of the expected increase to 68.5. This reflects increasing discouragement among US consumers about the economic outlook. Additionally, the University of Michigan's 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations decreased slightly in July to 2.9% from the previous 3.0%. Long-term consumer inflation expectations remain significantly higher than the Fed's target annual inflation rate of 2.0%

US Retail Sales figures are on the docket for next Tuesday, and Euro traders will be buckling down for the wait to next week’s latest rate call from the European Central Bank (ECB), slated for early next Thursday. The ECB recently delivered a quarter-point rate trim in early June, but odds of a follow-up cut are looking unlikely, and markets are broadly forecasting a cautious hold in July.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.62% -1.35% -1.74% -0.07% -0.50% 0.31% -0.19% EUR 0.62% -0.53% -0.81% 0.89% 0.28% 1.30% 0.77% GBP 1.35% 0.53% -0.33% 1.44% 0.81% 1.79% 1.30% JPY 1.74% 0.81% 0.33% 1.71% 1.29% 2.26% 1.64% CAD 0.07% -0.89% -1.44% -1.71% -0.46% 0.37% -0.08% AUD 0.50% -0.28% -0.81% -1.29% 0.46% 0.98% 0.49% NZD -0.31% -1.30% -1.79% -2.26% -0.37% -0.98% -0.48% CHF 0.19% -0.77% -1.30% -1.64% 0.08% -0.49% 0.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD technical outlook

EUR/USD has chalked in a third straight week of gains, closing Friday a hair above the 1.0900 handle. The pair has risen 2.3% from late June’s swing low into 1.0666, and intraday price action is poised for a clash with technical resistance from June’s early peaks near 1.0920.

Fiber broken out of the topside of a rough descending channel on daily candlesticks. Despite closing in the green for all but two of the last twelve consecutive trading days, bullish momentum is poised to run out of gas and could see a bearish pullback to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0797.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD daily chart