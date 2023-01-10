“We note that the EUR is the biggest market long in G10 FX at present while EUR/USD is trading at a premium relative to its short-term fair value of 1.05.”

“We think that investors are underestimating the Fed’s hawkish resolve in the face of a looming US recession. In turn, a more hawkish-than-expected FOMC can be detrimental for risk sentiment in a boost for the USD vs the EUR.”

“We are sceptical that the recent EUR/USD gains can continue. In particular, we worry that investors risk becoming complacent about the negative impact from the European energy crisis and the ECB tightening on the Eurozone growth outlook. They may also be too confident in the growth-positive impact from the post-Covid reopening of the Chinese economy.”

EUR/USD climbed to its strongest level since early June above 1.0760 on Monday. Nonetheless, economists at Crédit Agricole CIB Research believe that the pair is unlikely to enjoy further gains.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.