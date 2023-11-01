EUR/USD rebounding into 1.0580 for the day after Fed leaves rates unchanged

- The EUR/USD is back into the day's highs after the Fed left policy rates untouched.
- The Euro is seeing a rebound as the USD takes a step back following steady Fed showing.
- Market risk appetite is tentatively back on the rise after Fed's Powell holds for second month in a row.
The EUR/USD is recovering into Wednesday's peaks after a steady Federal Reserve (Fed) rate call pushes the US Dollar (USD) back down to the day's low bids.
The Fed held rates steady at 5.25-5.5% as markets broadly expected, and few changes were made to the Fed's rate statement compared to the previous month.
Fed Statement comparison: November vs September
Markets blinked after investors were expecting a much more hawkish showing from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, with Chairman Powell noting that high rates and corresponding yield increases are weighing down on economic growth and inflation, though the Fed didn't entirely close the door on future rate hikes in price growth threatens to spiral out of control.
Jerome Powell explains decision to leave interest rate unchanged
With the Fed's showing out of the way, markets are free to focus on Friday's upcoming US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) for October.
Markets are expecting NFP job gains to cool slightly, with October's NFP forecast to print at 180K compared to September's showing of 336K.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
The Euro opened on Wednesday near 1.0580, dropping into a low 1.0517 against the US Dollar heading into the Fed rate call.
The markets have reacted risk-on following the Fed showing, and the EUR/USD is trading back into the day's opening bids.
Intraday chart action is getting hampered by the 50- and 200-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA) cycling in the midrange as momentum drains out of the pair in the medium term.
On the daily candlesticks, upside momentum continues to get hampered by the 50-day SMA, with bids continuing to cycle tightly with the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.057
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.0576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0573
|Daily SMA50
|1.0649
|Daily SMA100
|1.0815
|Daily SMA200
|1.0811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0675
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0695
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0522
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0602
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.053
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0413
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0765
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 after the Fed, ahead of the BoE
GBP/USD bottomed below 1.2100 and then rose to 1.2150 following the FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. Attention turns to the Bank of England, which is expected to keep rates unchanged.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."