EUR/USD rallies to three-day highs above 1.0870s as the US Dollar weakens on Fed hike expectations

- US Job Openings missed estimates while Consumer Confidence declined.
- After US data, the Fed rate hike expectations lowered.
- Germany’s economic data, alongside the US ADP report, to provide direction on the EUR/USD pair.
The Euro (EUR) is rallying sharply vs. the US Dollar (USD), reaching a three-day high above 1.0870 after economic data from the United States (USD) elevated chances the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would refrain from tightening monetary conditions in September. Hence, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0876 after hitting a low of 1.0782.
EUR/USD rallies to 1.0876 as US JOLTs dropped, alongside a worsening Consumer Confidence
Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that Job openings for July missed estimates of 9.465M by a large amount, coming at 8.827M, and below June’s 9.165M. That, alongside a drop in quits rate, implies that Americans are less confident of finding another job. Other data revealed at the same time, the Conference Board (CB) released its Consumer Confidence poll, showing that sentiment is worsening, as displayed by August’s report, with figures at 106.1, below forecasts of 116 and July’s 114.
Dana Peterson, the chief economist at the Conference Board, said, “Consumers were once again preoccupied with rising prices in general and for groceries and gasoline in particular.”
That said, the labor market in the US is beginning to loosen, not as quickly as expected by the Federal Reserve. Powell’s remarks about the tightness of the jobs market, justifying rate increases, could be pushed aside for the September meeting. Nevertheless, the upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls report for August, with estimates of around 170K, suggests that caution is warranted. An uptick could trigger volatility amongst the financial markets as traders pared bets on further Fed rate hikes.
The CME FedWatch Tool odds for a rate hike to the 5.50%-5.75% range at the September meeting are lowering, at 13.5%, while for the November meeting, remain at around 43.3%.
In the meantime, the EUR/USD continues to print gains, but it has retreated from daily highs around the 1.0870s area. The Greenback (USD) remains the laggard in the session amongst G10 FX currencies, as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropping 0.42%, at 103.545, weighed by falling US bond yields. Market participants are expecting a less aggressive Fed after today’s data.
On Tuesday, the Eurozone (EU) economic agenda was empty, but as the week advances, so do economic releases. Germany would reveal its GfK Consumer Confidence, expected to deteriorate further, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to fall. The EU will also reveal its Consumer Confidence.
Across the pond, the US ADP Employment Change for August is expected, as well as PCE Prices for the second quarter (Q2) 2023.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD remains neutral to downward bias, well below the 20, 100, and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (DMAs) as potential resistance levels. To change the pair direction, buyers must reclaim the 1.0900 figure and the 20-DMA at 1.0903, with a daily close. A decisive break of that area would expose the 100-DMA at 1.0925. On the flip side, sellers leaning into that area could use it to re-enter the market to drag prices back toward the 1.0800 mark.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0867
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1.0819
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.091
|Daily SMA50
|1.0975
|Daily SMA100
|1.0927
|Daily SMA200
|1.0806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0822
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0794
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0859
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
