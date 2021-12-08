EUR/USD rallies to 1.1350 on technical buying, rally halted for now as pair runs into key downtrend

- Technical buying has buyed EUR/USD on Wednesday, sending it back towards 1.1350.
- EUR/Usd has run into strong resistance, however, in the form of a key long-term downtrend.
EUR/USD was boosted primarily by technical buying on Wednesday, as the pair broke above a week-long downtrend to pop above the 1.1300 level again and surpassed its 21-day moving average at 1.1327 before stabilising around 1.1350. At current levels, the pair is up an impressive 0.75% on the day.
Risk appetite was a little weaker on the session, with US and European equities slipping amid mixed headlines about the efficacy of existing vaccines versus the new, fast spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19. This weighed ever so slightly on USD Short-Term Interest Rate (STIR) market pricing of Fed rate hikes in 2022 (the implied yield on the December 2022 three-month eurodollar future fell about 2bps but remained close to recent highs). This seems to be weighing a tad on the buck, aiding EUR/USD.
EUR/USD has now run into resistance in the form of a descending trend line that had acted as support for EUR/USD throughout the summer months and into October. The pair broke below this trendline in November and it now appears to be acting as resistance in the 1.1350 area. A break above this trendline would likely see EUR/USD extend its gains towards last week’s highs in the 1.13828 area.
Elevated volatility expected
FX market volatility has been elevated in recent weeks amid heightened uncertainty regarding Omicron. As more and more reports emerged of its apparent mildness, the rally in equity markets this week may have some thinking that “concerns about Omicron are now over”. But it remains to early to say whether this is the case. Even if the infection is mild, if enough people are infected at the same time, only a small hospitailisation percentage would be enough to overwhelm healthcare systems in some countries. That means lockdown risk remains on the table, as was seen on Wednesday with the UK.
That means FX market volatility may remain elevated in the next few days and EUR/USD could continue to see unusually high levels of choppiness, even if it would normally be expected for FX markets to be more rangebound ahead of key US inflation data. The fact that the Fed, BoE and ECB all decide on policy next week is another reason why FX market volatility is likely to remain high in the coming weeks. The Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Index remains above 7.0, well above its 5.7-6.5ish range throughout Q2 and Q3 this year, though it has pulled back a tad from recent highs at 7.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers the 1.1300 threshold
The EUR/USD pair is back above the 1.1300 level, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note flirts with 1.50%. Uncertainty about the Omicron variant takes its toll on financial markets.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 2021 lows sub-1.3200
The greenback recovers its poise as the mood partially sours, sending GBP/USD to its lowest since December 2020. Impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK weigh on the pound, fueled by persistent uncertainty about the Omicron variant.
Gold sellers happily adding on spikes
Gold trades lower in range, with the bright metal currently at around $1,781 a troy ounce. Trading has been choppy throughout the day as investors struggle to digest coronavirus developments.
Crypto markets recover, but BTC could ruin the party
Bitcoin price has been on a steady recovery phase after the recent flash crash. Ethereum and Ripple follow big crypto and are on their trajectories of retracement. The upswing for BTC is likely to continue, but investors need to note that a downswing might emerge such that a range forms.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?