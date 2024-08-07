EUR/USD pulls into the middle just above 1.0900

- EUR/USD floundered on Wednesday as markets remain tepid.
- Investors taking a breather after a rough rebalancing late last week.
- Despite breaking higher in recent days, Fiber bids run out of steam.
EUR/USD paddled in a tight circle on Wednesday, churning just above the 1.0900 handle as Fiber traders take a breather from recent volatility sparked by a misprint in key US data last week. EUR/USD flubbed a bullish dash for 1.1000, leaving bids hung out to dry.
Forex Today: Investors now look at weekly US labour data
The rest of the trading week sees limited meaningful economic calendar releases, leaving Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets as the key market driver. Traders get a breather of high-impact data until next week, which sees US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation next Tuesday, followed by European Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on Wednesday alongside US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation.
Rate markets have priced in roughly two-to-one odds of a 50-basis-point rate trim from the Fed on September 18, with a further two cuts expected through the rest of 2024. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate probabilities see an 83% chance of the Fed’s benchmark fed funds rate hitting 425-450 basis points by the end of December.
EUR/USD technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has dropped from 1.1000 after a failed attempt to rise to that level. The price action is expected to fall back into a descending channel on daily candlesticks. Throughout 2024, EUR/USD has been stuck in a choppy consolidation around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and it looks like this trend will continue as short-term momentum turns bearish once again. Sellers are targeting the 1.0800 level, hoping to break through and test the last major low below 1.0700.
EUR/USD daily chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6500 amid subdued USD price action
AUD/USD finds support near 0.6500, albeit without bullish conviction. Dovish Fed expectations, along with a fresh leg down in US Treasury bond yields, undermine the USD. The pair's upside remains capped in the wake of China's economic woes, concerns about a possible US recession, geopolitical tensions, and a weaker risk tone.
EUR/USD pulls into the middle just above 1.0900
EUR/USD paddled in a tight circle on Wednesday, churning just above the 1.0900 handle as Fiber traders take a breather from recent volatility sparked by a misprint in key US data last week. EUR/USD flubbed a bullish dash for 1.1000, leaving bids hung out to dry.
Gold dives as US yields climb amid escalating Middle East tensions
Gold price retreats below $2,400 and erases previous gains on Wednesday late in the North American session, despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations for a looser monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.
Ethereum's decline could prove slingshot effect following ETF inflows, buy signal across technical indicators
Ethereum is down more than 5% on Wednesday after a potentially wrongly interpreted on-chain activity sparked fears of a $2 billion ETH supply flooding the market. While the outlook is bearish, ETF investors could force an ETH rally amid potential bullish divergence signs in technical indicators.
More effort needed to restore confidence
Investors tried to do everything they could with the news the BoJ wouldn’t be looking to raise rates again while markets were unstable. There has been a lot of worry around massive carry unwind back into the Yen, something that has been a major drag on US and global equities.