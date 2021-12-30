EUR/USD pulls back from monthly highs near 1.1370, remains well support above 1.1300 amid holiday-thinned trade

- EUR/USD has fallen back after hitting fresh monthly highs on Wednesday and is back to trading just above 1.1300.
- Amid holiday trading conditions, hot Spanish CPI and hawkish ECB rhetoric has not impacted euro trade much.
After hitting its highest levels of the month on Wednesday just under 1.1370 on Wednesday, EUR/USD has pulled back to within recent ranges. Earlier in the session, the pair tested its 21-day moving average at the 1.1300 level, but has since rebounded to around the 1.1330, where it trades lower by about 0.1% on the session. The pair’s failure to break above December’s 1.1240-1.1360ish ranges is not overly surprising given that markets have been very much on holiday mode this week. Indeed, for many European nations, Thursday is the final trading session of the year, whilst for most European nations that do see markets open on Friday, it is a half-day.
Most FX strategists had been expecting that trading conditions this week would be rangebound and the price action thus far has lived up to the bill. Things should get more exciting from next week with the release of the key December US labour market report and December US ISM PMIs surveys. Also out next week is the flash estimate of Eurozone Consumer Price Inflation in December. Ahead of the release of the Eurozone aggregate figures, individual countries will be reporting and the Spanish flash numbers are already out. Data released on Thursday morning showed that the YoY rate of CPI in Spain surged to 6.7% in this month from 5.5% a month earlier, well above expectations for a rise to 5.8%.
The data didn’t provoke much of a reaction in the euro at the time but is an early indication of upside risks to the market’s consensus forecast that next week’s Eurozone flash CPI number will drop to 4.7% this month from 4.9% in November. The euro also largely ignored hawkish commentary from the ECB’s Austrian central bank head Robert Holzmann, who on Thursday called for the bank to phase out negative interest rates and unconventional monetary policy in 2022. In terms of the rest of Thursday’s session, things will for the most part be quiet, though traders will be keeping an eye on the release of the weekly US jobless claims report at 1330GMT, followed by the Chicago PMI at 1445GMT.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1328
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.1348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1303
|Daily SMA50
|1.1393
|Daily SMA100
|1.1553
|Daily SMA200
|1.1758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1274
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1333
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1292
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1235
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1387
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1426
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1482
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.1300 in the early American session as markets remain choppy ahead of the New Year holiday. The dollar holds its ground after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K from 206K.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold rebounds to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide
Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.