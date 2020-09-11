EUR/USD pulls away from daily highs, clings to modest gains near 1.1830

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD lost its traction in American session on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index pared the majority of its daily losses. 
  • Core CPI in the US rose to 1.7% on a yearly basis in August.

The broad-based USD weakness during the first half of the day on Friday allowed the EUR/USD pair to climb to a daily high of 1.1874. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and erased a large portion of its gains. As of writing, EUR/USD was up only 0.15% on the day at 1.1831.

USD stays resilient against its rivals

The USD's valuation remains the primary driver of EUR/USD's movements ahead of the weekend. Following a sharp drop during Christine Lagarde's, President of the European Central Bank, press conference on Thursday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed in the positive territory supported by safe-haven flows.

Although the DXY edged lower during the European session on Friday, it turned flat near 93.35 in the last hour. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, end-of-week flows could be providing a boost to the USD.

Earlier in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in the US, as measured by the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 1.7% in August and came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 1.6%.

On the other hand, ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday that the monetary policy has to remain very accommodative because "there's not enough monetary momentum in the inflation dynamic." Nevertheless, these comments reflected the same sentiment seen in the ECB's monetary policy statement and failed to trigger a market reaction.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1829
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.1815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1846
Daily SMA50 1.169
Daily SMA100 1.138
Daily SMA200 1.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1918
Previous Daily Low 1.1801
Previous Weekly High 1.2011
Previous Weekly Low 1.1781
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1845
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1771
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1728
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1655
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1888
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2005

 

 

