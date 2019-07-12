EUR/USD probing key trendline hurdle, focus on Eurozone industrial production

- EUR/USD is chipping away at key trendline hurdle.
- Breakout may remain elusive if Eurozone data disappoints expectations.
- China trade data is expected to show a surge in exports in CNY terms.
EUR/USD is having another go at the resistance of the trendline connecting May 30 and June 18 lows.
As of writing, the trendline resistance is seen at 1.1272. The spot did rise above that technical line on Thursday but failed to breach the resistance on closing basis.
A convincing break higher could be seen later today if the Eurozone industrial production data for May, due at 09:00 GMT, blows past expectations, alleviating concerns of deeper economic slowdown in the 17-nation currency bloc.
German factory activity had cooled significantly in May. As a result, the probability of the Eurozone data missing estimates is high.
Further, China’s trade data for June is scheduled for release later today. Notably, exports are forecasted to rise 21.4%year-on-year. A below-forecast export and import numbers would imply weakening of both external and internal (China’s domestic) demand conditions and could lead to risk aversion.
A combination of weaker-than-expected China and Eurozone data will likely reinforce expectations of another wave of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, sending the EUR/USD pair back to the 50-day moving average (MA) support, currently at 1.1241.
On the other hand, a big beat on China data may bode well for the EUR. Gains, however, could be short-lived, or may remain elusive if details reveal a surge in China's trade surplus with the US. Technically speaking, EUR/USD needs to break above the recent high of 1.1412 to confirm a bullish bias.
Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.1254
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1284
|Daily SMA50
|1.1241
|Daily SMA100
|1.1257
|Daily SMA200
|1.1327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1286
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1245
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1373
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1207
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1237
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1279
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
