EUR/USD Price Forecast: Tests support around 1.1350, upside appears due to bullish bias

- EUR/USD may revisit the April 21 high of 1.1573, marking its strongest level since November 2021.
- The RSI remains above the 50 level, reinforcing the ongoing bullish sentiment.
- The pair is currently testing key support at the nine-day EMA, around 1.1320.
EUR/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, hovering near 1.1360 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Technical analysis on the daily chart continues to show a bullish bias, with the pair staying within an ascending channel pattern.
The EUR/USD pair remains slightly above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), signaling strong short-term bullish momentum. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) also holds above the 50 mark, further supporting the prevailing bullish bias.
On the upside, the EUR/USD pair could retest the April 21 high of 1.1573 — its highest level since November 2021 — with the next resistance seen near the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.1730.
The EUR/USD pair is testing key support at the nine-day EMA near 1.1320, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 1.1300. A break below this crucial support zone could erode the bullish bias and open the door for a move toward the 50-day EMA around 1.1057.
Further downside pressure may weaken medium-term momentum, potentially extending the decline toward the six-week low of 1.0360, last seen on February 28.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|0.11%
|0.46%
|0.10%
|0.18%
|0.03%
|0.30%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|0.39%
|0.04%
|0.12%
|-0.03%
|0.24%
|GBP
|-0.11%
|-0.05%
|0.34%
|-0.00%
|0.07%
|-0.07%
|0.19%
|JPY
|-0.46%
|-0.39%
|-0.34%
|-0.35%
|-0.28%
|-0.37%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.35%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|0.19%
|AUD
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|0.28%
|-0.08%
|-0.14%
|0.11%
|NZD
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|0.37%
|0.07%
|0.14%
|0.26%
|CHF
|-0.30%
|-0.24%
|-0.19%
|0.13%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|-0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
