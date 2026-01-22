EUR/USD Price Forecast: Tests 1.1700 barrier after EMAs rebound

EUR/USD edges higher after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair remains within the descending channel pattern, suggesting an ongoing bearish bias.

The EUR/USD pair holds just above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while the nine-day EMA steadies after recent softening. The medium-term average has flattened, signalling consolidation rather than trend extension. With the fast EMA still below the 50-day, bulls need follow-through to reinforce upside traction.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 52 (neutral) and edging higher supports a modest bid. RSI improvement would add confirmation to any topside break, while stalling near the midline would maintain a range-bound bias.

A slip back through the 50-day at 1.1674 and nine-day EMA at 1.1672 would tilt risk toward the seven-week low at 1.1589, set on December 1, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel around 1.1570.

A firm hold above both averages would keep the recovery path open toward the upper descending channel boundary around 1.1760, followed by the three-month high of 1.1808, which was recorded on December 24. Further advances would lead the EUR/USD pair to 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)