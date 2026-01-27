EUR/USD Price Forecast: Holds losses below 1.1900 despite bullish bias

EUR/USD edges lower after three days of gains, trading around 1.1870 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair rises within the ascending channel pattern, suggesting an ongoing bullish bias.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands above the 50-day EMA, and both rise, keeping the short-term bias upward. Pullbacks would find dynamic support at these averages.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 68.90 sits just below overbought, confirming firm bullish momentum after a recent upswing.

Immediate resistance aligns at 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.1950. Further advances above the channel would support the EUR/USD pair to target the psychological level of 1.2000.

On the downside, the EUR/USD pair may navigate the region around the confluence of the nine-day EMA at 1.1770 and the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 1.1750. A break below the channel would put downward pressure on the pair to test the 50-day EMA at 1.1697, followed by the seven-week low at 1.1589, set on December 1, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel around 1.1570.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)