TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Holds losses below 1.1900 despite bullish bias

  • EUR/USD could rebound toward the 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index is near 69, confirming strong bullish momentum.
  • The initial support lies at the nine-day EMA of 1.1770.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Holds losses below 1.1900 despite bullish bias
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/USD edges lower after three days of gains, trading around 1.1870 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair rises within the ascending channel pattern, suggesting an ongoing bullish bias.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands above the 50-day EMA, and both rise, keeping the short-term bias upward. Pullbacks would find dynamic support at these averages.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 68.90 sits just below overbought, confirming firm bullish momentum after a recent upswing.

Immediate resistance aligns at 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.1950. Further advances above the channel would support the EUR/USD pair to target the psychological level of 1.2000.

On the downside, the EUR/USD pair may navigate the region around the confluence of the nine-day EMA at 1.1770 and the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 1.1750. A break below the channel would put downward pressure on the pair to test the 50-day EMA at 1.1697, followed by the seven-week low at 1.1589, set on December 1, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel around 1.1570.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.08%0.05%0.32%0.15%0.09%0.20%0.15%
EUR-0.08%-0.03%0.28%0.07%0.01%0.12%0.07%
GBP-0.05%0.03%0.30%0.09%0.04%0.15%0.10%
JPY-0.32%-0.28%-0.30%-0.21%-0.27%-0.17%-0.20%
CAD-0.15%-0.07%-0.09%0.21%-0.05%0.05%0.00%
AUD-0.09%-0.01%-0.04%0.27%0.05%0.10%0.06%
NZD-0.20%-0.12%-0.15%0.17%-0.05%-0.10%-0.04%
CHF-0.15%-0.07%-0.10%0.20%-0.01%-0.06%0.04%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers