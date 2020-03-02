EUR/USD Price Analysis: When will the rocketing euro meet some resistance

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD is trading 1% higher yet again as more greenback bearishness kicks in.
  • At the moment there is a trendline that is providing some resistance in the pair.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

As traders and investors price in the prospect of Fed rate cuts, EUR/USD has pushed higher at an amazing rate.

1.08 seems like a small distant memory now as the pair heads towards 1.12.

Now the price has moved so far it leads us to wonder where the next resistance may kick in.

Above where the price is now the pair found some resistance at 1.1235, so this could be a tricky level again.

The psychological 1.12 level needs to be taken out first. It is hard to tell if the market has priced in all the USD bearishness.

Over the next couple of sessions, the price could move away from this overbought territory for a small pullback.

EURUSD Price Analysis

Additional Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1164
Today Daily Change 0.0126
Today Daily Change % 1.14
Today daily open 1.1038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0907
Daily SMA50 1.1031
Daily SMA100 1.1056
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1053
Previous Daily Low 1.0951
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1014
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0975
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0912
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0873
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1077
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1179

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades at high ground amid hopes for central bank intervention

EUR/USD trades at high ground amid hopes for central bank intervention

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150 as hopes for coordinated central bank action is expected in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Disease headlines are rocking markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured below 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus

GBP/USD pressured below 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Brexit talks have kicked off with low expectations. 

GBP/USD News

Gold firms in proximity of the $1,600s, correcting a heavily long squeeze

Gold firms in proximity of the $1,600s, correcting a heavily long squeeze

Gold is consolidating in a bullish correction of Friday's sell-off, up some 0.6% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $1,575.63 to a high of $1,610.99 on the day so far.

Gold News

Crypto: Rebound attempt in challenging environments

Crypto: Rebound attempt in challenging environments

After a week in which crypto space suffers a sell-off similar that the one seen in equities markets, the money is back to the crypto board.

Read more

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures