EUR/USD Price Analysis: The pair pauses at 1.18 after some recent USD strength

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD is trading -0.17% lower but the pair was 0.55% lower at one stage on Thursday.
  • The pair caught a bid close to 1.18 and has now settled 37 pips higher.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD has bounced back from the session low to trade around 45 pips from the low point of the day. There has been lots of data but the risk theme seems to suggest that traders and investors are worried about the US government fiscal deal. Trump could come out at any moment and suggest a deal is in the works as he doesn't like to see the stock markets fall. There was also lots of data on Thursday and the initial jobless claims narrowly missed analyst expectations.  The US Markit Services PMI for August printed at 55.0 vs the expected 54.7 but this did not do much to change the risk tone. Lastly, the market will be focusing on tomorrow non-farm payroll print the latest analyst consensus is for 1.4 million jobs to be added. 

Looking at the chart, the orange line is the key support. The level represents the consolidation low and a break of the zone could suggest more weakness is to come. The green line near 1.18 is where the price bounced today. Now there has been some support at that level the red resistance zone just under 1.19 could be important. A break above 1.19 could mean the recent uptrend is back on. Lastly, the black trendline connecting the lows of the consolidation point is also one to watch. A break could suggest further weakness may be on the horizon. 

The indicators are looking very bearish at the moment the MACD histogram is red and the signal lines have just dipped below the midpoint. The Relative Strength Index is very close to the oversold area but interestingly the price has made a higher low and the indicator has made a lower low wave. This is called a bullish failure swing and could mean the price might take a breather and move back up.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1833
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.1855
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1838
Daily SMA50 1.162
Daily SMA100 1.1321
Daily SMA200 1.1177
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1929
Previous Daily Low 1.1822
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1808
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1762
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1702
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1975
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2022

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, settling lower after the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data beat estimates and is supporting the dollar. 

XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards

Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week. 

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

