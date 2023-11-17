EUR/USD Price Analysis: The next upside barrier is seen at 1.0900

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:
  • EUR/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band around the mid-1.0800s on Friday.
  • The pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour EMA; RSI indicator is located in bullish territory above 50.
  • The immediate resistance level is seen at 1.0900; 1.0830 acts as an initial support level for the pair.

The EUR/USD pair consolidates in a narrow trading range between 1.0845 and 1.0860 during the early European session on Friday. The major pair currently trades around 1.0851, gaining 0.04% on the day.

According to the four-hour chart, the major pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), suggesting the path of least resistance to the upside. It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in bullish territory above 50, suggesting further upside looks favorable.

The immediate resistance level for EUR/USD is seen near a psychological round figure at 1.0900. Any follow-through buying will see a rally to the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.0948. The next upside barrier is located at 1.1000 (a round figure and a high of August 11).

On the other hand, a low of November 16 at 1.0830 acts as an initial support level for the pair. The next contention level will emerge at 1.0800 (round mark), en route to 1.0766 (the 50-hour EMA) and 1.0725 (the lower limit of the Bollinger Band).

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.085
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.0846
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.067
Daily SMA50 1.0629
Daily SMA100 1.0792
Daily SMA200 1.0804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0896
Previous Daily Low 1.083
Previous Weekly High 1.0756
Previous Weekly Low 1.0656
Previous Monthly High 1.0695
Previous Monthly Low 1.0448
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0871
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0855
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0819
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0754
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0885
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0923
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.095

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops back below 1.0850 as US Dollar finds demand

EUR/USD drops back below 1.0850 as US Dollar finds demand

EUR/USD is dropping back below 1.0850 in the European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is drawing support from a cautious risk tone, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields, exerting downside pressure on the pair. Mid-tier EU and US data are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 after downbeat UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 after downbeat UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in early European trading on Friday. Downbeat UK Retail Sales data weighs negatively on the Pound Sterling while the US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious market mood. US housing data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000

Gold could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000

Gold price is building on the previous upsurge, testing an eight-day high near $1,990. Increased bets of Fed pause keep US Treasury bond yields undermined, Gold price buoyed.

Gold News

Solana price rally could be interrupted, analysts identifies warning signs in SOL

Solana price rally could be interrupted, analysts identifies warning signs in SOL

Solana price rallied to $68 for the first time since May 2022, on Thursday. The altcoin yielded 30% gains for SOL token holders over the past week. An analyst evaluated the Ethereum alternative’s price trend and identified warning signs for a bearish trend reversal in Solana. 

Read more

Careful what you wish for

Careful what you wish for

We come into Friday with investors getting everything they could have wanted with respect to what they’d like to see to force the Fed into taking a friendlier policy track. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures