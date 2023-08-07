EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles at 1.1020, regardless of a morning-star emerging

On the other hand, if EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1000, the following support would be the S1 pivot point at 1.0947, followed by last Friday’s low of 1.0933. Failure to crack the latter could spark an upward correction, as the EUR/USD could fail to achieve a new lower low. A continuation could pave the way to challenge 1.0900.

From a short-term standpoint, the EUR/USD is tilted upward, but a one-month-old resistance trendline would be difficult to surpass as the pair edges higher. A breach of 1.1020 will put into play the R1 daily pivot at 1.1055, followed by the April 26 high at 1.1095 ahead of 1.1100.

From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/USD should be headed upward as a ‘morning-star’ three-candlestick chart pattern emerges. But Monday’s price action forming a doji indicates buyers are struggling to gather momentum, which could lose control to sellers if the EUR/USD falls below 1.1000.

The EUR/USD erases some of its earlier losses but remains capped by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) intersection with a resistance trendline at around the 1.1000/1.1018 area. The EUR/USD exchanges hands at 1.1007, down 0.01% ahead of the Wall Street close.

