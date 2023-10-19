EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable below mid-1.0500s amid bullish USD

- EUR/USD consolidates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday.
- The fundamental backdrop and the technical setup support prospects for further losses.
- A convincing breakout through the descending channel hurdle will negate the bearish bias.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band below mid-1.0500s through the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold rates higher for longer in the wake of a resilient US economy and to bring inflation back to its 2% target push the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to a fresh 16-year peak. This, along with the risk of an escalation in war between Hamas and Israel, continues to underpin the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, speculations that further rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) may be off the table validate the negative outlook for the EUR/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent failures near the top boundary of a downward-sloping channel extending from a 17-month peak touched in June point to a well-established short-term bearish trend. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart, though have been recovering from lower levels, are still holding in the negative territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of this week's downfall from the vicinity of the 1.0600 mark and a further depreciating move for the EUR/USD pair.
Hence, a slide back towards retesting the weekly low, around the 1.0500 psychological mark, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the EUR/USD pair back to the YTD trough, around the 1.0450-1.0445 region touched earlier this month.
On the flip side, the 1.0600 mark, which now coincides with the descending trend-channel resistance, should continue to act as an immediate strong barrier. A convincing breakout should allow the EUR/USD pair to surpass the monthly peak, around the 1.0635 region and aim to reclaim the the1.0700 mark, representing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will suggest that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and pave the way for additional gains.
EUR/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0537
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.056
|Daily SMA50
|1.0705
|Daily SMA100
|1.0829
|Daily SMA200
|1.0822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0594
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0523
|Previous Weekly High
|1.064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0567
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0509
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.058
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to multi-day low after disappointing jobs data
AUD/USD turns lower for the second straight day in reaction to the rather unimpressive Australian monthly employment details. A generally weaker risk tone is seen as another factor driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Aussie amid the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.
EUR/USD seems vulnerable below mid-1.0500s amid bullish USD
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band below mid-1.0500s through the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Gold surges to 1,950 amid rising geopolitical tensions, cautious mood
Gold price hovers around $1,950 after retreating from the two-month highs of 1,962 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The rally in the precious metal is bolstered by the rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East, which boosts the safe-haven flows.
Render token price rally likely exhausted after a 50% two-month run for RNDR
Render token has been on a strong recovery rally for almost two months now, with a steady price action recording higher highs and higher lows. After a successful run north, the uptrend could now be exhausted if history is enough to go by.
The toxic cocktail of Middle East tension & higher yields
Wall Street stocks experienced a significant decline from soaring yields and concerns about the global oil supply as investors grappled with persistent geopolitical tensions. Most equities traded lower as yields on nearly all US debt increased, with 10-year US Treasury yields rising by 8 basis points to 4.91%.