EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable below 1.1000, bears flirt with 50% Fibo support

- EUR/USD is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near a two-and-half-week low.
- The overnight breakdown through the 1.1050 resistance-turned-support favours bears.
- Attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and fizzle out rather quickly.
The EUR/USD pair consolidates the overnight sharp fall to a two-and-half-week low and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.1000 psychological mark through the Asian session on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) manages to preserve the previous day's strong move up to its highest level since July 11 and remains well supported by the upbeat US macro data, which increased the likelihood of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The shared currency, on the other hand, is weighed down by the fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) did not provide any explicit forward guidance about upcoming moves, raising the possibility of a potential pause in September. This, in turn, is holding back traders from placing bullish bets around the EUR/USD pair and acting as a headwind.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained breakdown through the 1.1050 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint-turned-support was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The subsequent downfall, however, stalls just ahead of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-July rally. The said support is pegged near the mid-1.0900s and should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively should pave the way for deeper losses. The EUR/USD pair might then challenge the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.0900 mark, before dropping to the 61.8% Fibo., around the 1.0880-1.0875 zone.
On the flip side, the 1.1000 psychological mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.1030 region. A sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering rally and allow the EUR/USD pair to reclaim the 1.1100 mark. The upward trajectory could get extended further, though runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 1.1125 region, representing the 23.6% Fibo. level. This is followed by the overnight swing high, which if cleared will shift the bias in favour of bulls and pave the way for a move beyond the 1.1200 mark, towards retesting the multi-month peak near the 1.1275 area.
EUR/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0982
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0978
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1055
|Daily SMA50
|1.091
|Daily SMA100
|1.0901
|Daily SMA200
|1.0714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.115
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1108
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1036
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0847
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0729
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1281
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
