EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rises back to 1.08, potential double bottom on 1H

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD looks to be creating a double bottom pattern on the hourly chart. 
  • A break above 1.0836 is needed to confirm a price breakout. 

The American dollar is losing ground in Asia amid the uptick in the US stock futures, helping EUR/USD recover early losses. 

The pair is currently traded near 1.08, having jumped from 1.0785 to 1.0802 in the 60 minutes to 00:00GMT. The futures tied to the S&P 500 index are up 0.5% at press time and pointing to a continuation of Monday's 7% price rally. The signs of risk reset will likely continue to weigh over the safe-haven US dollar

Double bottom in Euro

The pair has defended the area around 1.0770 two times since Friday. The hourly chart shows a double bottom pattern with the neckline resistance at 1.0836 is likely in the making. 

A break above 1.0836 would confirm a double bottom breakout and open the doors to 1.09 (target as per the measured move method). 

Alternatively, acceptance under 1.0770 would invalidate prospects of a double bottom breakout and could yield another leg down toward 1.0750. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish above 1.0836

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0798
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.0793
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0969
Daily SMA50 1.0982
Daily SMA100 1.1042
Daily SMA200 1.1069
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0836
Previous Daily Low 1.0768
Previous Weekly High 1.1144
Previous Weekly Low 1.0773
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0794
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.081
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0762
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0732
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0695
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0866
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0896

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

