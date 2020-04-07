EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rises back to 1.08, potential double bottom on 1H

- EUR/USD looks to be creating a double bottom pattern on the hourly chart.
- A break above 1.0836 is needed to confirm a price breakout.
The American dollar is losing ground in Asia amid the uptick in the US stock futures, helping EUR/USD recover early losses.
The pair is currently traded near 1.08, having jumped from 1.0785 to 1.0802 in the 60 minutes to 00:00GMT. The futures tied to the S&P 500 index are up 0.5% at press time and pointing to a continuation of Monday's 7% price rally. The signs of risk reset will likely continue to weigh over the safe-haven US dollar.
Double bottom in Euro
The pair has defended the area around 1.0770 two times since Friday. The hourly chart shows a double bottom pattern with the neckline resistance at 1.0836 is likely in the making.
A break above 1.0836 would confirm a double bottom breakout and open the doors to 1.09 (target as per the measured move method).
Alternatively, acceptance under 1.0770 would invalidate prospects of a double bottom breakout and could yield another leg down toward 1.0750.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bullish above 1.0836
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0798
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0969
|Daily SMA50
|1.0982
|Daily SMA100
|1.1042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1069
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0836
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0768
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0773
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0794
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0695
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0896
