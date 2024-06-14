EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains below 1.0750 after breaking below the rectangle formation

On the upside, the EUR/USD pair could re-test the lower boundary of the rectangle formation around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0802. A return to the rectangle formation could weaken the bearish bias and reinforce the pair to explore the psychological level of 1.0900, aligned with the upper boundary of the rectangle formation around the level of 1.0905.

The EUR/USD pair could find immediate support at the psychological level of 1.0700. A break below this level could exert downward pressure on the pair to test the throwback support level of 1.0601.

EUR/USD extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.0730 during the Asian session on Friday. A technical analysis of a daily chart suggests a bearish bias for the pair, as it struggles below the lower threshold of a rectangle formation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.