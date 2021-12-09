EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles

- EUR/USD pares the biggest daily loss in two weeks inside a choppy range.
- Steady RSI, bullish MACD signals keep buyer hopeful.
- Six-week-old descending trend line joins nearby horizontal hurdle to challenge upside.
- Ascending triangles formation could offer fresh yearly low on break of 1.1240.
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
It’s worth noting that the bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI favor the buyers but 21-day EMA, around 1.1340, acts as an immediate hurdle to recovery moves.
Adding to the upside filters, actually being a major hurdle, is the joint of a descending trend line from late October and the upper line of the stated three-week-long ascending triangle, around 1.1370.
Should the quote jumps past 1.1370, odds of its run-up to a descending resistance line from September, near 1.1520 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a downside break of the triangle’s support, at 1.1240 by the press time, will initially attack the yearly low of 1.1186 during the theoretical slump towards 1.1050.
To sum up, EUR/USD struggles for a clear direction but bears have the upper hand.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1295
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48%
|Today daily open
|1.1349
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1311
|Daily SMA50
|1.1479
|Daily SMA100
|1.1629
|Daily SMA200
|1.1805
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1355
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1265
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1383
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1291
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
