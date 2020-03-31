EUR/USD Price Analysis: Quarter-end flows support US dollar, Fiber trades near 1.1000 handle

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating last week’s advance near the 1.1000 figure.
  • EUR/USD is on track to have a second consecutive bearish day. 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is retreating down from last week’s high as the spot is consolidating near the 1.1000 figure and the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average) as DXY is stabilizing. Quarter-end flows are for now benefitting USD. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The euro is consolidating last week’s bullish run near the 1.1000 psychological level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The market is weakneing and a daily close below the 1.1000/1.0972 can point to further declines towards the 1.0880 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen near the 1.1046, 1.1091 and 1.1130 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.1046, 1.1091, 1.1130
Support: 1.1000, 1.0972, 1.0880
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0985
Today Daily Change -0.0062
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 1.1047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1062
Daily SMA50 1.0999
Daily SMA100 1.1049
Daily SMA200 1.108
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1144
Previous Daily Low 1.101
Previous Weekly High 1.1147
Previous Weekly Low 1.0636
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0933
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1258

 

 

