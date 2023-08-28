EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair retraces recent losses, plods above 1.0800

- EUR/USD holds ground due to the ECB’s support of a hawkish stance.
- The previous week’s low appears to be the support followed by the 1.0750 psychological level.
- Nine-day EMA emerges as the key barrier following the 14-day EMA at 1.0874 level.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.0800 psychological level during the Asian session on Monday. The pair experiences upward pressure due to European Central Bank’s (ECB) policymakers defending their hawkish stance at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted the importance of establishing interest rates at a sufficiently restrictive level for a prolonged period to ensure the prompt attainment of the 2% medium-term inflation objective.
The pair could meet the immediate support around the previous week’s low at 1.0765, followed by the 1.0750 psychological level.
On the upside, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0847 appears to be the key resistance. A break above that level could support the EUR/USD pair to explore the area around the 14-day EMA at 1.0874 level, followed by the 1.0900 psychological level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50, which suggests a bearish bias of the EUR/USD traders. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays below the centerline and shows divergence below the signal line, which suggests that recent momentum is weaker.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0806
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0919
|Daily SMA50
|1.0977
|Daily SMA100
|1.0928
|Daily SMA200
|1.0804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0842
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0766
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0912
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 after Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD is keeping its recovery momentum toward 0.6450 after the Australian Retail Sales data beat estimates with 0.5% MoM in July. Traders cheer the improving market mood despite renewed US-Sino tensions amid China's stimulus optimism.
EUR/USD stays bid near 1.0800 as US Dollar retreat on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0800, attempting a rebound from the lowest level in 13 weeks early Monday. The pair justifies the return of risk flows while digesting the hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium last Friday.
Gold treads water around $1,920 after mixed statements at Jackson Hole
Gold price trades near $1,915 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday, extending the previous week's gains. The recent pullback in United States (US) Treasury yields has contributed to the rebound in the price of yellow metal.
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up. The August jobs report and PCE inflation readings will be closely watched amid signs the US economy is starting to lose steam fast.