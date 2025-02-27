EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair plunges after third rejection at 100-day SMA

- EUR/USD extends its decline, hitting its lowest level in two weeks.
- RSI continues to weaken in negative territory, reflecting intensifying bearish momentum.
The EUR/USD pair suffered a sharp decline on Thursday, sinking to its lowest level in two weeks as sellers took control following yet another failure at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This marks the third consecutive rejection at this resistance level, reinforcing its significance as a major hurdle for bulls. The latest drop also saw the pair shedding over 0.70% from recent highs, putting additional pressure on its near-term outlook.
From a technical standpoint, indicators are tilting further into bearish territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to decline within negative territory, reflecting growing downside momentum. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram shows decreasing green bars, highlighting the gradual erosion of bullish pressure.
For now, the pair has lost grip of the 20-day SMA, increasing the risk of deeper losses. Conversely, a rebound from this area could open the door for another attempt to reclaim the 100-day SMA at around 1.0520.
EUR/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses the grip and challenges 1.0400
A robust, tariff-driven upswing in the US Dollar is now driving EUR/USD to deepen its daily losses, closing in on the key support at 1.0400 the figure ahead of scheduled speeches from Federal Reserve officials and President Trump.
GBP/USD keeps its offered bias around 1.2630 on USD buying
Following the lead of other risk-sensitive currencies, GBP/USD is giving way to renewed buying pressure on the Greenback, keeping the trade around 1.2630 ahead of remarks from Fed policymakers and President Trump.
Gold under pressure around fresh weekly lows
Gold prices resume their downtrend and revisit two-week lows in the sub-$2,880 zone per ounce troy following the improved tone in the US Dollar, higher yields and further tariff narrative.
Bitcoin recovers above $85,000 while institutional investors offload their holdings
Bitcoin (BTC) recovers slightly and trades around $86,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after falling nearly 15% at one point this week. US President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff news and falling institutional demand fueled the BTC’s correction.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.