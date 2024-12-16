EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair edges above 1.0500 but still struggles below 20-day SMA

- EUR/USD sees a slight uptick on Monday, hovering near 1.0500.
- RSI rises modestly to 43 but remains in negative territory, signaling a fragile recovery.
- MACD histogram shows rising green bars, yet the pair lacks the momentum to break above the 20-day SMA.
The EUR/USD pair managed another mild recovery on Monday, drifting slightly above the 1.0500 mark after bouncing from recent lows. Although the pair approached the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0520, it once again failed to breach this key resistance level, maintaining a cautious outlook.
Technical indicators reflect a tentative improvement but remain skewed to the downside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has ticked higher to 43, indicating a mild gain in buying interest, but it still resides in negative territory. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is now printing rising green bars, suggesting early signs of stabilizing momentum. However, the pair’s inability to overcome the 20-day SMA undermines the sustainability of any bullish attempt.
For a meaningful shift in sentiment, EUR/USD would need a decisive break above the 20-day SMA at around 1.0520. Until that occurs, the bias remains tilted to the downside, with initial support seen at the psychological 1.0500 level, followed by the 1.0480 area. A failure to hold above these levels could open the door to further losses, reinforcing the overall bearish perspective.
EUR/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
