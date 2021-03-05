EUR/USD Price Analysis: On track to hit the lowest since Dec. 1

EUR/USD's technical chart shows bears are in control and could soon push the pair to three-month lows below the Feb. 5 low of 1.1952. 

The pair formed a bearish marubozu candle on Thursday – a sign of a strong bearish mood in the market – validating a bear flag disruption confirmed earlier this week. 

A bearish marubozu or a big red candle with little or no wicks appears when sellers pretty much dominate the proceedings. The pair dived out of a bear flag on March 3, signaling an extension a resumption of the sell-off from the Jan. 6 high of 1.2349 and opening the doors for a drop below 1.20.

A close above the lower high of 1.2243 created on Feb. 25 is needed to confirm a reversal higher. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1964
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.1971
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2097
Daily SMA50 1.2137
Daily SMA100 1.2037
Daily SMA200 1.1817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2068
Previous Daily Low 1.1962
Previous Weekly High 1.2243
Previous Weekly Low 1.2065
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2027
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1932
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1894
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1827
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2038
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2144

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

