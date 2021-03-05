EUR/USD Price Analysis: On track to hit the lowest since Dec. 1

EUR/USD's technical chart shows bears are in control and could soon push the pair to three-month lows below the Feb. 5 low of 1.1952.
The pair formed a bearish marubozu candle on Thursday – a sign of a strong bearish mood in the market – validating a bear flag disruption confirmed earlier this week.
A bearish marubozu or a big red candle with little or no wicks appears when sellers pretty much dominate the proceedings. The pair dived out of a bear flag on March 3, signaling an extension a resumption of the sell-off from the Jan. 6 high of 1.2349 and opening the doors for a drop below 1.20.
A close above the lower high of 1.2243 created on Feb. 25 is needed to confirm a reversal higher.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1964
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2097
|Daily SMA50
|1.2137
|Daily SMA100
|1.2037
|Daily SMA200
|1.1817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2068
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2065
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2002
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2038
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Risks further downside despite holding 0.7700 after Powell-led losses
AUD/USD remains pressured near weekly low, drops for third consecutive day. Treasury yields soared even as Powell tried to ignore bond bears. Italy blocks AstraZeneca’s Aussie vaccine supply, NFP in focus.
Gold bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable
Gold consolidates recent losses near multi-day low, marked before a few hours, while taking rounds to $1,700 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. All eyes on US NFP, stimulus updates amid a light calendar in Asia.
EUR/USD eyeing support at the February 1.1950 lows
EUR/USD slipped about 100 pips on Thursday following remarks from Fed Chair Powell. Technicians point to the February low at 1.1950 as the next key area of support. A break below this level could open the door to an extended move.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).