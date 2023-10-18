EUR/USD Price Analysis: Maintains position near 1.0570 ahead of Eurozone CPI

- EUR/USD trades above the major support at 1.0550 ahead of the Eurozone CPI.
- MACD indicated a shift in momentum towards a bullish trend.
- 21-day EMA emerges as the immediate resistance, followed by the 1.0600 psychological level.
EUR/USD trades lower around the 1.0570 level aligned with the major support at the 1.0550 level, during the Asian session on Wednesday. Investors await the final reading of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices for September, which is expected to remain consistent.
The weekly low at 1.0508 may serve as key support, aligned with the psychological level of 1.0500.
On the upside, the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0588 stands out as immediate resistance. A breakthrough above this level could propel the EUR/USD pair towards the 1.0600 major level, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at the 1.0628 level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned below the centerline, indicating that the short-term average is below the long-term average. However, a notable development is observed as the line diverges above the signal line, suggesting a potential shift in momentum toward a bullish trend.
However, the EUR/USD pair maintains a prevailing bearish momentum, underscored by a weaker bias evident in the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding below the 50 level.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0574
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0577
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0566
|Daily SMA50
|1.0713
|Daily SMA100
|1.083
|Daily SMA200
|1.0823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0595
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0533
|Previous Weekly High
|1.064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0506
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.048
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0604
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.063
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
