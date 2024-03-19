EUR/USD Price Analysis: Keeps the bearish vibe above 1.0870

  • EUR/USD trades in negative territory near 1.0871 amid the cautious mood in Tuesday’s early European session. 
  • The pair keeps the bearish vibe below the key EMA; RSI indicator lies below the 50-midline. 
  • The first downside target is seen at 1.0852; the initial resistance level will emerge at 1.0882.

The EUR/USD pair trades on a negative note during the early European session on Tuesday. The major pair moves in a narrow range between 1.0866 and 1.0876 as traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday. At the press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0871, down 0.01% on the day. 

Technically, EUR/USD maintains the bearish outlook unchanged as the major pair is below the key 50- and 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart. Furthermore, the downward momentum is further confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which lies below the 50-midline, indicating that further downside looks favorable. 

The first downside target for the major pair is located near the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.0852. Further south, the next contention level is seen at the 1.0800 mark, representing the confluence of a low of February 22 and a psychological mark. A breach of this level will expose a low of February 20 at 1.0761, and finally a low of February 15 at 1.0725.

On the other hand, the initial resistance level will emerge at the 100-period EMA at 1.0882. The critical upside barrier to watch for EUR/USD is the 1.0900-1.0905 region, portraying the 50-period EMA, psychological figure, and a high of March 18. A bullish breakout above the latter will see a rally to the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.0926, followed by a high of March 14 at 1.0955.

EUR/USD four-hour chart 

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0871
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.0872
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.087
Daily SMA50 1.085
Daily SMA100 1.0861
Daily SMA200 1.0839
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0906
Previous Daily Low 1.0866
Previous Weekly High 1.0964
Previous Weekly Low 1.0873
Previous Monthly High 1.0898
Previous Monthly Low 1.0695
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0881
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0891
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0841
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0817
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0897
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0937

 

 

 

