EUR/USD Price Analysis: Keeps the bearish vibe above 1.0870

- EUR/USD trades in negative territory near 1.0871 amid the cautious mood in Tuesday’s early European session.
- The pair keeps the bearish vibe below the key EMA; RSI indicator lies below the 50-midline.
- The first downside target is seen at 1.0852; the initial resistance level will emerge at 1.0882.
The EUR/USD pair trades on a negative note during the early European session on Tuesday. The major pair moves in a narrow range between 1.0866 and 1.0876 as traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday. At the press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0871, down 0.01% on the day.
Technically, EUR/USD maintains the bearish outlook unchanged as the major pair is below the key 50- and 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart. Furthermore, the downward momentum is further confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which lies below the 50-midline, indicating that further downside looks favorable.
The first downside target for the major pair is located near the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.0852. Further south, the next contention level is seen at the 1.0800 mark, representing the confluence of a low of February 22 and a psychological mark. A breach of this level will expose a low of February 20 at 1.0761, and finally a low of February 15 at 1.0725.
On the other hand, the initial resistance level will emerge at the 100-period EMA at 1.0882. The critical upside barrier to watch for EUR/USD is the 1.0900-1.0905 region, portraying the 50-period EMA, psychological figure, and a high of March 18. A bullish breakout above the latter will see a rally to the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.0926, followed by a high of March 14 at 1.0955.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0871
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.087
|Daily SMA50
|1.085
|Daily SMA100
|1.0861
|Daily SMA200
|1.0839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0906
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0866
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0873
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0897
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the bearish vibe above 1.0870
The EUR/USD pair trades on a negative note during the early European session on Tuesday. The major pair moves in a narrow range between 1.0866 and 1.0876 as traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.
USD/JPY recaptures 150.00 and beyond, BoJ's Ueda in focus
USD/JPY extends gains beyond 150.00, as the Japanese Yen stays vulnerable amid a classic 'sell the fact' trading on the hawkish BoJ decision. The BoJ lifted the interest rate to 0% for the first time since 2007 and abandoned the YCC framework. Ueda's presser awaited.
Gold price hangs near one-week low, looks to Fed decision on Wednesday for fresh impetus
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the $2,145 region and oscillates in a range during the Asian session on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and a bullish USD cap the upside.
Why is the crypto market crashing?
The two most important contribution to the ongoing bull market is the meteoric rise in Bitcoin due to the ETF approval and the sudden interest spike in Solana ecosystem. But the recent move suggests that the upward momentum is dissipating and a correction looms.
Lots of tension ahead of this week's Fed decision
Last week, we got a strong round of US economic data accompanied by hotter US inflation reads. The takeaway of course is that there might be a lot more pressure on the Fed to be looking to scale back its rate cut outlook at this week’s meeting.