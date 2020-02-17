EUR/USD Price Analysis: Inverted hammer hints at corrective bounce

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD could be in for a corrective bounce, having printed an inverted hammer on Friday. 
  • Friday's inverted hammer is backed by an oversold reading on a key daily chart indicator. 

EUR/USD produced an inverted hammer candle on Friday, confirming the below-30 or oversold readings on the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) and opening the doors for a corrective bounce. 

An inverted hammer comprises long upper shadow, small body and little or no lower wick. The pattern typically appears after a prolonged downtrend, as is the case here, and indicates the buyers are beginning to test sellers' resolve to keep the rate lower - an early sign of bullish reversal. 

Alongside that, the hourly chart RSI is reporting a bullish divergence. 

The pair may rise to the descending 5-day average at 1.0858, above which the next resistance is located at 1.0917 (10-day average). 

The inverted hammer would be invalidated if the pair finds acceptance under 1.0827. That would bring in additional losses to 1.08. The spot is currently trading at 1.0836. 

Daily chart

Trend: Corrective bounce likely

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0836
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.0837
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0997
Daily SMA50 1.1079
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1115
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0861
Previous Daily Low 1.0827
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0848
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0823
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0808
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0789
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0876
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0891

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

