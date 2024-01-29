EUR/USD Price Analysis: Inches lower to 1.0840 followed by the monthly low

- EUR/USD loses ground toward the monthly low at 1.0813.
- Technical analysis suggests a conformation of the bearish sentiment.
- The region around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and the 21-day EMA could act as the resistance zone.
EUR/USD trades lower around 1.0840 during the Asian session on Monday, retracing its recent gains. The pair experiences downward pressure due to the risk-off mood, which could be attributed to the escalated tension in the Middle East after a drone attack on a United States (US) post in Jordon, killed three US personnel.
The significant level at 1.0850 may act as immediate resistance for the EUR/USD pair. A successful breakthrough above the latter could potentially propel the pair towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0889, followed by the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0898, in conjunction with the psychological barrier at the 1.0900 level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the EUR/USD pair lies below the 50 mark, indicating a bearish momentum in the market. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a lagging indicator, signals a potential confirmation of a downward trend with the MACD line positioning below the centerline and the signal line.
In the previous week, the EUR/USD pair reached its monthly low at 1.0813. A decisive break below this monthly low could prompt bearish sentiment, potentially driving the pair toward the psychological support level at 1.0800. If the pair extends its decline below the psychological level, it may face pressure to navigate toward the support level at 1.0750.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0846
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0917
|Daily SMA50
|1.092
|Daily SMA100
|1.0777
|Daily SMA200
|1.0844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0886
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0932
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0813
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0743
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0889
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
In what is anticipated to be an exceedingly hectic macro meets mega-cap tech period for markets, the last thing investors needed to deal with was another significant Middle East Flash Point. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has the potential to escalate into a more significant regional and international crisis.