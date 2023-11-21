EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gains momentum above 1.0950 amid overbought condition

The EUR/USD pair trades in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day during the early European session on Tuesday. The weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury bond yields lend some support to EUR/USD. Investors will take more cues from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes on Tuesday, which could potentially provide insights into the trajectory of future policy rates. According to the four-hour chart , the bullish potential of EUR/USD remains intact as the major pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in bullish territory above 50. However, the overbought RSI condition indicates that further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term EUR/USD appreciation. That being said, the immediate resistance level for EUR/USD is seen near the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.0978. The critical upside barrier is located near a psychological round figure and a high of August 11 at 1.1000. Any follow-through buying will see a rally to a high of August 4 at 1.1042, en route to a high of July 27 at 1.1149. On the downside, the 1.0895–1.0900 region acts as an initial support level for the major pair. The mentioned level is the confluence of the psychological mark and a high of November 16. Further south, the next contention level will emerge near the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.0817. A break below the latter will see a drop to the 50-hour EMA at 1.0759, followed by a high of November 9 at 1.0725.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.