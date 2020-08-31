EUR/USD Price Analysis: Flag breakout on the 15-minute chart

- EUR/USD hits a high of 1.1920 in Asia.
- The bull flag breakout suggests scope for further gains.
Daily chart
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1915
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1824
|Daily SMA50
|1.1582
|Daily SMA100
|1.1292
|Daily SMA200
|1.1164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1811
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1728
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY consolidates Friday’s losses below 106.00 after Japanese data dump
USD/JPY retraces the heaviest downside in 12 weeks with a bounce off 105.20. Japan’s Preliminary Industrial Production surge 8.0%, Retail Sales dropped 3.3% in July. Risk-tone remains positive with S&P 500 Futures refreshing the record high above 3,515.
AUD/USD bulls keep 0.7400 on radars with eyes on China PMIs
AUD/USD seesaws around the highest since December 2018. US Dollar weakness joins upbeat equities and commodities to favor the Aussie bulls. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI may drop to the lowest in six months, second-tier Aussie data also up for release.
Gold: Buyers attack $1,970 to avoid monthly losses
Gold keeps Friday’s positive momentum to pierce $1,970. Traders cheer US dollar weakness, ignore mixed updates on virus and vaccine. American Congress struggles over COVID-19 budget, US-China tussle remains on the table.
WTI: Multiple Doji on D1 suggests traders’ indecision above $43.00
The energy benchmark flashed Doji candlestick formation on Friday, suggesting the reversal of the previous day’s declines, but couldn’t justify the moves amid sluggish MACD. February month’s low becomes the key upside barrier.
Sentiment is fickle
Sentiment is a fickle lover. It blows hot and cold quickly, though not entirely without reason. Sentiment had swung so hard against the dollar that astute observers and the leading financial press warn that its role in the world economy was in jeopardy.