EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes bullish trendline after rejection above 1.19

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's daily chart shows bull failure at 1.19. 
  • Daily chart RSI shows bearish bias with lower highs. 

EUR/USD looks south, having failed to chew through offers around the psychological level of 1.19 on Tuesday. 

The bulls have failed twice in the past four trading days to establish a foothold above 1.19.  Notably, on Tuesday, the currency pair faced rejection at 1.19 and closed in the red near 1.1846, forming an inverted hammer, a bearish pattern. 

That, coupled with lower highs on the 14-day relative strength index, suggests scope for more profound losses in the common currency. 

Key support is seen at 1.1816 – that level is currently housing the trendline rising from May 14 and July 10 lows. A break below that would expose the Sept. 9 low of 1.1753. 

On the higher side, a close above 1.19 is needed to restore the bullish bias. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1834
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.1847
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1842
Daily SMA50 1.1724
Daily SMA100 1.1411
Daily SMA200 1.1212
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1901
Previous Daily Low 1.184
Previous Weekly High 1.1918
Previous Weekly Low 1.1753
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1877
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1824
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1801
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1763
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1885
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1924
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

