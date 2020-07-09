EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes break above key resistance at 1.1349

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD looks north with the daily chart reporting a triangle breakout. 
  • The daily chart MACD is about to turn bullish. 
  • The pair eyes a break above the lower high of 11349 created on June 23.

EUR/USD bounced 0.5% on Wednesday, reversing the decline seen on Tuesday and reinforcing the ascending triangle breakout confirmed by Monday’s close at 1.1309. 

The breakout is now backed by an above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day relative strength index and ascending 5- and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs). 

In addition, the MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend strength and trend changes, is about to cross into bullish territory above zero. 

As such, the pair could soon break above the immediate resistance at $1.1349 (June 23 high). That would invalidate the lower high created on June 23 and bolster the bullish technical setup, opening the doors for a re-test of the June 10 high of 1.1422. 

On the downside, the June 19 low of 1.1168 is the level to beat for the sellers. At press time, the pair is trading around 1.1340, representing a 0.10% gain on the day, The pair printed a three-week high of 1.1352 on Wednesday. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1340
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.133
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1258
Daily SMA50 1.1106
Daily SMA100 1.1032
Daily SMA200 1.1047
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1352
Previous Daily Low 1.1262
Previous Weekly High 1.1303
Previous Weekly Low 1.1185
Previous Monthly High 1.1422
Previous Monthly Low 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1278
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1225
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1188
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1367
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1404
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1457

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation

AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation

Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support

USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support

USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Optimists await more clues to refresh multi-year top above $1,800

Gold: Optimists await more clues to refresh multi-year top above $1,800

Gold prices recede from $1,818.17, the highest since September 2011 flashed Wednesday. Record US coronavirus cases join Sino-American tension to weigh on the greenback and favor the commodity bulls.

Gold News

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.

Oil News

Look East for market direction

Look East for market direction

When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures