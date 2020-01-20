- EUR/USD is kicking off the new trading week near January lows.
- The market is breaching the 1.1100/1.1090 support zone.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1089
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1093
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1143
|Daily SMA50
|1.1098
|Daily SMA100
|1.1069
|Daily SMA200
|1.1137
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1143
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1072
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1129
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1186
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: Pound pressured by Brexit plans, oil bumps on Mod-East issues, Bitcoin hungover
Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 20: GBP/USD is under pressure after the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said that the UK may stray away from EU rules after Brexit.
WTI looks to close the bullish opening gap amid Libya ceasefire
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen surrendering most gains induced by the news that two large crude oil fields are shutdown in Libya following a military blockage.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.