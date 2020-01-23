EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro rolls into Asia below the 1.1063 resistance

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD remains under selling pressure below the 1.1063 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1035 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a weak bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Additionally, the spot is also breaking to the downside from a bull channel which started in October 2019. The bull flag from December 2019 failed as bears took over. EUR/USD formed a head-and-shoulders pattern which is weighing on EUR/USD.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is trading in a down channel below its main SMAs. The spot is rebounding from the 1.1035 support; however, if the bears break below this level, the euro, in the next sessions, can continue to decline towards the 1.1000 and 1.0971 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1055
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.1093
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.1103
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1134
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1099
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1081
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1134

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

