EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro ends the week below the 1.1200 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The euro is reversing up from the session’s low.
  • The market is likely contained in the 1.1150-1.1190 range. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The market is retracing down while above the main daily simple moving averages. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is reversing up from the 1.1150/32 support zone while above the main SMAs. Buyers need a break of the 1.1190 resistance. But, since the euro has been so two-sided, the market is probably going to stay within the 1.1150-1.1190 range in the medium term. A daily break above 1.1190 could imply a spike to 1.1225 and 1.1248 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Conversely, sellers want to pierce the 1.1150/32 price zone to reach the 1.1098/74 level. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1162
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.113
Daily SMA50 1.1091
Daily SMA100 1.1063
Daily SMA200 1.1143
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1276
Previous Daily Low 1.1163
Previous Weekly High 1.1189
Previous Weekly Low 1.1069
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1129
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1016
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1242
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1316
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation

EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation

EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1150 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to 47.2 points in December. Earlier, the dollar gained ground after a massive US-Iranian escalation. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows

GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.

GBP/USD News

Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven

Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven

The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.

Read more

Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact

Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact

Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.

Read more

USD/JPY remains near 108.00 after FOMC minutes

USD/JPY remains near 108.00 after FOMC minutes

The USD/JPY pair remains steady, hovering around 108.00 following the release of the FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures