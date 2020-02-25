EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro corrective move up picking up steam on USD weakness

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is correcting higher while bouncing from 34-month lows.
  • USD weakness is the main driver behind the current strength in the currency pair.
  • The corrective move up is seen accelerating above 1.0883 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is correcting up from 34-month lows. The spot is also challenging the 2019 low at the 1.0879 level.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below a descending channel in early February and is now reversing up from the 1.0800 figure. Buyers are pressuring the 1.0883 resistance. A break beyond the above-mentioned level is likely to lead to more gains towards the 1.0923 and 1.0985 levels. Support is seen near and 1.0800 and 1.10754 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.0883, 1.0923, 1.0985
Support: 1.0800, 1.0754 1.0660
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0851
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.0852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0925
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1058
Daily SMA200 1.1104
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0872
Previous Daily Low 1.0805
Previous Weekly High 1.0864
Previous Weekly Low 1.0778
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0847
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0831
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0814
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0776
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0747
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0881
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.091
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0949

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

