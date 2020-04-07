EUR/USD is rebounding from the April’s lows while challenging the 1.0900 figure.

The correction up can extend towards 1.0970 and 1.1044 price levels.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is rebounding from the 1.0800 figure while trading below its main DMA (daily simple moving average) as DXY (US dollar index) is losing steam this Tuesday.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0920 resistance near the 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart as the spot is rebounding from the April’s lows. A break above the above-mentioned level could lead to further advances towards the 1.0970 and 1.1044 price levels while support can be expected near the 1.0885, 1.0839 and 1.0800 levels.

Resistance: 1.0920, 1.0970, 1.1044

Support: 1.0885, 1.0839, 1.0800

Additional key levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0906 Today Daily Change 0.0113 Today Daily Change % 1.05 Today daily open 1.0793 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0969 Daily SMA50 1.0982 Daily SMA100 1.1042 Daily SMA200 1.1069 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0836 Previous Daily Low 1.0768 Previous Weekly High 1.1144 Previous Weekly Low 1.0773 Previous Monthly High 1.1497 Previous Monthly Low 1.0636 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0794 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.081 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0762 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0732 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0695 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0829 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0866 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0896