EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bounces and challenges 1.0900 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is rebounding from the April’s lows while challenging the 1.0900 figure.
  • The correction up can extend towards 1.0970 and 1.1044 price levels. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is rebounding from the 1.0800 figure while trading below its main DMA (daily simple moving average) as DXY (US dollar index) is losing steam this Tuesday.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0920 resistance near the 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart as the spot is rebounding from the April’s lows. A break above the above-mentioned level could lead to further advances towards the 1.0970 and 1.1044 price levels while support can be expected near the 1.0885, 1.0839 and 1.0800 levels. 
 
  
Resistance: 1.0920, 1.0970, 1.1044
Support: 1.0885, 1.0839, 1.0800
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0906
Today Daily Change 0.0113
Today Daily Change % 1.05
Today daily open 1.0793
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0969
Daily SMA50 1.0982
Daily SMA100 1.1042
Daily SMA200 1.1069
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0836
Previous Daily Low 1.0768
Previous Weekly High 1.1144
Previous Weekly Low 1.0773
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0794
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.081
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0762
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0732
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0695
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0866
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0896

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0906
Today Daily Change 0.0113
Today Daily Change % 1.05
Today daily open 1.0793
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0969
Daily SMA50 1.0982
Daily SMA100 1.1042
Daily SMA200 1.1069
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0836
Previous Daily Low 1.0768
Previous Weekly High 1.1144
Previous Weekly Low 1.0773
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0794
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.081
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0762
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0732
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0695
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0866
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0896

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook

AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook

AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00

USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00

Despite staying under pressure around 108.75, following the first in four-day declines, USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction amid the early Asian morning on Wednesday. Japan Machinery Orders, Eco Watchers Survey may offer immediate direction.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. An upside break of resistance trend line could question March high beyond $1,700.

Gold News

WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24

WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24

WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the API.

Oil News

Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats

Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats

 Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures