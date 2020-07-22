EUR/USD Price Analysis: EUR/USD is about to hit a 12 year trendline!

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD has moved another 0.32% higher on Wednesday as the greenback suffers yet again. 
  • The price is headed to a massive trendline spanning 12 years.

EUR/USD monthly chart

EUR/USD has been on some run of late rising 1.24% this week. The weakness in the dollar has been attributed to the way the country has handled the COVID-19 pandemic and the change in risk sentiment. Of all the currency pairs to move in to, the EUR could possibly be the next best out of the G6 although AUD is performing well too. The Eurogroup also recently agreed on a rescue plan for some of the worst-hit members of the 27-member state group. 

Looking at the chart below, it seems that there is no stopping the EUR at the moment. Only 3 months ago the price was testing 1.0750 and the rise has been pretty drastic. The potential stumbling blocks for the pair are ahead as there are some pretty strong zones coming up. The first would be the black downward sloping trendline. The price could meet the level at around 1.1650 if the bullishness continues for the rest of the week. Above that, the blue horizontal line at 1.1877 could be an interesting zone as it was a previous support area from mid-2010. 

The MACD histogram has just turned green. The signal lines are still under the zero level which is still bearish but they are pointing higher. The Relative Strength Index has now moved above the 50 mid-point which is bullish and there is lots of room for the indicator to move higher.

EUR/USD Monthly Trendline

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1568
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.1527
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1317
Daily SMA50 1.1201 
Daily SMA100 1.1071 
Daily SMA200 1.1065
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.154
Previous Daily Low 1.1423
Previous Weekly High 1.1452
Previous Weekly Low 1.13
Previous Monthly High 1.1422
Previous Monthly Low 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1495
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1468
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1453
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.138
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1336
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.157
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1614
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1687

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

