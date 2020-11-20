EUR/USD Price Analysis: Descending trendline resistance near 1.1880 limits immediate upside

- EUR/USD’s upside attempts face rejection at the trendline hurdle.
- The spot trades above all the major HMAs.
- Hourly RSI keeps points south but stays in the bullish zone.
EUR/USD extends its consolidative mode into Asia, following a solid comeback seen in the US last session.
The overnight rally in the spot prompted the bulls to regain ground above all the major hourly moving averages (HMA).
Although the descending trendline resistance at 1.1881 remains a tough nut to crack for the buyers so far this Friday.
The downward turn in the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 58.47, suggests that the bulls are likely to face a tough time surpassing the foresaid hurdle.
Acceptance above that level could see a test of the 1.1900 level.
Alternatively, the major could find strong support at 1.1857, the confluence of the 50 and 100-HMA.
Meanwhile, the bullish 21-HMA at 1.1851 could be tested if the follow-through selling interest picks up pace.
Further south, the horizontal 200-HMA at 1.1831 is the level to beat for the bears.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
EUR/USD: Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1870
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1789
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1732
|Daily SMA200
|1.1373
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1816
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1746
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1856
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1794
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1923
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
