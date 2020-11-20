EUR/USD Price Analysis: Descending trendline resistance near 1.1880 limits immediate upside

EUR/USD’s upside attempts face rejection at the trendline hurdle.

The spot trades above all the major HMAs.

Hourly RSI keeps points south but stays in the bullish zone.

EUR/USD extends its consolidative mode into Asia, following a solid comeback seen in the US last session.

The overnight rally in the spot prompted the bulls to regain ground above all the major hourly moving averages (HMA).

Although the descending trendline resistance at 1.1881 remains a tough nut to crack for the buyers so far this Friday.

The downward turn in the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 58.47, suggests that the bulls are likely to face a tough time surpassing the foresaid hurdle.

Acceptance above that level could see a test of the 1.1900 level.

Alternatively, the major could find strong support at 1.1857, the confluence of the 50 and 100-HMA.

Meanwhile, the bullish 21-HMA at 1.1851 could be tested if the follow-through selling interest picks up pace.

Further south, the horizontal 200-HMA at 1.1831 is the level to beat for the bears.

EUR/USD: Hourly chart

EUR/USD: Additional levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1870 Today Daily Change -0.0008 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1.1879 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1789 Daily SMA50 1.1775 Daily SMA100 1.1732 Daily SMA200 1.1373 Levels Previous Daily High 1.188 Previous Daily Low 1.1816 Previous Weekly High 1.192 Previous Weekly Low 1.1746 Previous Monthly High 1.1881 Previous Monthly Low 1.164 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1856 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1841 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1837 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1794 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1772 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1901 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1923 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1965



