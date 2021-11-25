EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback eyes weekly resistance above 1.1200

- EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, bounce off 16-month low.
- Bullish MACD signals, firmer Momentum line favor rebound.
- 100-SMA, one-week-old horizontal line add to the upside filters.
EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around multi-month low, picking up bids to refresh daily top to 1.1211 during early Thursday.
The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off the 1.1186 level.
The recovery moves gain support from the bullish MACD signals and upward sloping Momentum line to direct buyers towards a one-week-long descending trend line near 1.1220.
However, a convergence of the 100-SMA and a weekly horizontal resistance, previous support, challenges the EUR/USD pair’s further advances around 1.1235.
Should the quote manage to cross the 1.1235 hurdle, the weekly high of 1.1290 will be in focus.
On the flip side, EUR/USD bears will take fresh entries on witnessing a clear downside break of the 1.1200 threshold but lows marked during July 2020, as well as recently, highlight 1.1185 as the key support.
Even if the pair drops below 1.1185, June 2020 swing low will challenge the further declines around 1.1168.
EUR/USD: 30-minute chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.121
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1453
|Daily SMA50
|1.1561
|Daily SMA100
|1.1681
|Daily SMA200
|1.1846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1255
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1186
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1464
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.125
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1229
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1176
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1147
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1107
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1285
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
